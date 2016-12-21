The number of British Columbians dying from fentanyl-related overdoses increased by nearly 200% in 2016.

There were 374 fatal overdoses linked to fentanyl between January and October of this year – there were 127 during the same period last year.

In a teleconference this morning,Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe thanked those working on the front lines of the crisis.

“Despite the incredible efforts of those working on this crisis, the news is not good. The month of November brought the highest number of illicit drug deaths for a single month in recent memory. Provisional data shows that a total of 128 persons died as a result of illicit drug use.”

That’s an average of 4 fatal overdoses a day and the Coroners Service is worried that December’s death toll will be even higher.

In the north, 23 of 38 fatal overdoses have been linked to fentanyl so far this year. While that number is far below the dozens the Lower Mainland has seen, it’s still twice as high as last year’s total of 12.

Province-wide, 80% of the victims are men and more than half are under the age of 40.