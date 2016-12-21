The District of Houston will be holding a public hearing on the changes of a few bylaws at tonight’s meeting.

Changes to the development bylaw will look at some restrictions to home industry businesses (which is different from home based business) in residential areas

The District of Houston says the following businesses would not be able to operate in a rural residential or agricultural zoned property:

– Commercial repair, maintenance, painting etc. of vehicles

– Tow truck operations

– Auto Wrecking & Storage

– Machine & Welding Shops

– Spray painting and Spray coating operations

The business licence bylaw, also up for public hearing, will permit sidewalk vendors to set up on sidewalks wider the regulated 1.5 metres maintaining the current fee

Those affected by the proposed bylaws can go to the Houston Municipal building at 7pm tonight(TUES)