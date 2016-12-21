A snowfall warning is in effect for the entire Bulkley Valley and Lakes with heavy snow fall expected to begin this evening.

Environment Canada says 10 to 20 cm of snow is forecast between Smithers and Terrace along highway 16 before easing Wednesday morning.

The rest of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight and drive according to conditions.