A Smithers based activist says more needs to be done following the federal government’s commitment to ban the export, import and manufacturing of asbestos by 2018.

Kathleen Ruff, who received a medal of honour in Quebec’s National Assembly for her years of work fighting for the ban of asbestos, says efforts have now shifted to the UN to add asbestos to the hazardous substance list.

Ruff says that will keep developing counties from continuing to build with the dangerous material. She says Canada, for years, was a large propagator downplaying it’s danger.

“Because it wasn’t banned, it has been put in buildings, hospitals, schools, and homes across Canada. So we have a horrific environmental and health disaster…we need to have a national strategy,” says Ruff.

Provincially, Ruff advocates stricter punishment for employers that knowingly send workers unprepared and ill equipped into workplaces rife with asbestos.

“If a worker is killed deliberately through negligence, we should treat that as seriously as we would the life of any citizen; but we don’t, we don’t have strict occupational laws.”

Worksafe BC indicates asbestos exposure remains the number one killer of workers in B.C. They’re also conducting inspections of work-sites until the end of the month across the province to make sure employers are equipped for safe removal of asbestos.

Ruff says Ottawa needs to make sure they’re a strong voice at the upcoming Rotterdam Convention in the new year to push for an international ban of asbestos.