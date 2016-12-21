The District of Houston adopted an amendment to the development bylaw introducing some restrictions on home industry use.

The restriction are for industrial businesses,not home based businesses, conducted in residential and agriculture zones.

That means commercial vehicle repair, tow truck operations, auto wrecking, welding and spray coating and painting shops won’t be able to operate in residential or agricultural zoned land.

Council received no public comment at last night’s hearing on the bylaw amendment during the regular council meeting.