Are you a fan of Sour Cream and Cheddar chips?

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Old Dutch chips in both flavours due to possible salmonella contamination.

The warning was triggered by a recall in another country and affects 66 and 255 gram bags of chips that were sold in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario.

The affected products have best before dates ranging from August 10 2016 through March 2 2017.

The CFIA says that food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled.

There have not been any illnesses reported in association with the snacks but the CFIA is advising that all affected bags be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.