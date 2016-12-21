Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen was able to speak with BC Premiere Christy Clark regarding water capacity issues and the desperate need for a new water tower, resulting in a meeting with a provincial minister scheduled for early January.

“The reality for Telkwa is that we can’t keep playing the grant lottery anymore. We’ve been trying to get this water tower for 29 years and it’s time,” says Repen. “I don’t want to talk anymore, I want an agreement.”

Repen also says they’ve dropped plans to file a human rights complaint against the province for inaction on water tower funding and unfair ICBC rates.

He says pursuing the complaint, unlikely to yield results, would be a waste of staff time.