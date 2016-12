The District of Houston will look to adopt a bylaw in the new year allowing mobile vendors to save on costs.

Currently, vendors are on the hook for a daily events permit in certain parts of town costing 300 dollars a day.

The changed bylaw would allow them to purchase a yearly business licence at 92 dollar a year instead.

The idea is to encourage small businesses to operate in town without the large fee.

Council passed three readings of the bylaw this week.