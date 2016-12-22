The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says broad-band internet is a basic service and is calling for providers to boost connectivity in rural areas after the regulator’s ruling this week.

That means rural areas are to be provided with speeds of 50 megabits per second with unlimited data connections for broad-band access services.

Area G Director Rob Newell with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is concerned with the big telecom companies complying.

“This has got to be world class internet; that’s where these companies are going to fight that, because they can’t provide that,” says Newell.

To make sure upgrade projects meet the target, the CRTC has made available a 750 million dollar fund over the first five years to upgrade infrastructure. The fund will allow applications for projects that are complementary to existing and future private investment and public funding, says the CRTC. They say that will be managed at an arm’s length by a third party.

Newell says a strong internet connection across the district will boost economic development, gleaning people from the lower mainland to the affordable property around Houston. He says the regional district is in talks to conduct a full study of internet connection short falls across the district, costing an estimated 70 thousand dollars.

“If it doesn’t materialize in a month or two, I’m going to jump all over it. If I have to do it as just one rural director, I’m going to do all I can to make sure that study is done…we want affordability, reliability and unlimited data; that’s what most counties have, countries that are moving forward.”

Chairman and CEO of the CRTC said in a release, “the availability of broadband internet, however, is an issue that can’t be solved by the CRTC alone. All players in the Canadian communications landscape will need to do their part to ensure Canadians have access to the services they need to participate in the digital economy.”