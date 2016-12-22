The Houston Public Library is looking to increase services in the future.

They have plans for a new permanent part-time Program Coordinator that Director Sara Lewis says will help relieve current staff.

“We don’t always have time. We always do it on a one-off basis; like out Lego Club, used to be once a week, or every two weeks – but because we don’t have a coordinator anymore we can only do it about once a month,” says Lewis.

The 12 hour a week coordinator position would cost 9 thousand a year, which the library says right now can only be offered temporarily.

The library is also looking at extended winter hours costing an estimated 5 thousand dollars.

Other planned improvements include 5 thousand dollars to implement a child mine craft program with four new computers and an increased internet speed.

And to increase wages, the library says 2 thousand dollars a year would give staff their first raise in five years.

All the improvements combined add up to 21 thousand dollars above their current budget. The library presented a delegation this week to council asking for their usual annual budget contribution of 120 thousand dollars.

Lewis says they also presented the proposed increases to council to “bring it to their attention to show them what we would do if we received the increases.”