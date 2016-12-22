Over 7 thousand dollars has been raised for those that were affected by the fire that destroyed the Nadina Truck Services building in Houston.

The blaze also took with it all the workers tools and equipment along with inventory and trucks.

Resident Kelly Jaarsma says the money will be for grocery store gift cards for the families of the workers that were hit with the awful news right before Christmas.

“I’m really, really impressed by our communities and just how much was raised in such a short amount of time. So I’m really thankful for that. I’m really excited to give these families some money to take some of the stress off,” says Jaarsma, who started the fundraiser about a week ago.

She has a goal of 8 thousand dollars she hopes to have ready for the families by the new year.

Those still interested in donating can do so at BV Credit Union locations across the valley and lakes until Tuesday.