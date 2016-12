Smithers RCMP Sergeant Shaun Begg says he’s been asked if the famous photo of him playing hockey can be added to the hockey exhibition in the Canadian Museum of History.

The photo of Begg playing hockey in his serge in the Purcell mountains went viral worldwide in 2015.

Begg says a special needs kid that attends the weekly training sessions in Regina received the picture as a gift this year.

Begg says he’s touched by the kid’s love for the RCMP.