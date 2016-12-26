A major snowfall warning is in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes with 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

Highway 16 from Smithers to Terrace could see up to 30 cm are by this evening with lesser amounts falling near Smithers.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.