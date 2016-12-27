British Columbia will have one of Canada’s strongest economies in 2017 and should record GDP growth according to Stats Canada.
B.C.’s GDP grew by 3.3% in 2015, the highest rate of economic growth in Canada and a full 2.4 percentage
points above the national average.
The Province’s independent Economic Forecast Council predicted B.C.’s economy will outperform Canada; and believe GDP growth will be at 2.3% in 2017.
British Columbia’s nation-leading GDP growth can be credited to its strong growth in retail sales, exports, housing starts, and employment growth.