The Province and the BC Lung Association, have provided $8,700 to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society as part of the Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program.

Old wood stoves leads to increased air pollution and air quality advisories in our area.

The Wood Stove Exchange Program provides a $250 rebate when a new wood- burning, pellet or natural gas stove is purchased to replace an older model.

New emissions-certified wood stoves burn one-third less wood and reduce smoke and particulates by almost 70% .

In 2016, about 600 stoves were exchanged in BC with a goal of having similar amount exchanged in 2017.