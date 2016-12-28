Four new webcams and six new bus shelters have been installed along the Highway 16 corridor to boost public safety.

There’s now a camera in Burns Lake, Telkwa and 2 in Fort Fraser complimenting the three installed in Smithers over the summer. The cameras provide 13 views and help to increase the safety and visibility of pedestrians and motorists.

The new bus shelter locations include The Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Moricetown, Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Gitaus and Kitimat.

It’s part of the $5-million Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan developed to improve safety along the 800-kilometre stretch of highway.

Mayor, and member of the Transportation Advisory Committee, Taylor Bachrach says the province’s action plan has been a long time coming.

“This is something that Smithers Council has been working on for the last four years and is much needed in light of the recent cuts to Greyhound and the number of people hitchhiking along the highway,” says Bachrach.

A transit service between Moricetown and Smithers is expected to be operational as soon as the new year.