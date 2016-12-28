A Smithers family is reaching out for help with a plumbing emergency.

Virginia Dennis who was widowed right before Christmas is now left to face some serious plumbing work needed at her house, costing an estimated 2 thousand dollars. Virginia was also planning on celebrating her 50th anniversary with her late husband Elmer this year.

Her sister Lillian says they’ve started a Go Fund Me page to pay for new pipes.

“Her husband was the bread winner cause he worked at the West Fraser PIR for 40 years, so they were living off his pension. She’s only now receiving 400 something,” says Lillian. “The funds are very low with her travelling back and forth for her kidney dialysis, it’s taken a strain.”

She says Virginia isn’t able to tackle the plumbing problem on her own that now has her water shut off until the problem is resolved. A friend is willing to install the pipes for free, but the money for the cost of materials still needs to be raised.

https://www.gofundme.com/virginia-dennis-plumbing-emergency