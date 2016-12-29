The hatchlings as of Feb 1st - photo via UBR Streamkeepers facebook

Houston Council will be writing a letter of support to bring a fish hatchery to the area.

The community group A Rocha Canada plans on raising up to 50 thousand coho as well as starting up a watershed stewardship and education facility.

They plan on starting construction in April and launching in September costing around 80 thousand dollars.

Council is penning the letter of support so the community group can acquire funding from Ecoaction, Rio Tinto Alcan, and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.