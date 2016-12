The BC Coroners Service has released the name of the woman that died on boxing day following a kitchen fire in Smithers on Christmas Day.

Mary Ann Redman, 87, succumbed to her injuries in Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

She was found injured by a neighbor at a residence on Montreal Street before the fire was extinguished.

Smithers RCMP say Redman was cooking syrup before the small kitchen fire started.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are still investigating.