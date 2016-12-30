Looking back at 2016, Mayor Taylor Bachrach says Smithers has been resilient through a soft economy in the north, and remains optimistic heading into the new year with projects like airport modernization and plans for an Arts and Culture Centre.

The airport upgrade project recently saw a 2.17 million dollar budget increase, and council still has to hash out details of what an Arts and Culture Centre will look like.

Bachrach is confident the airport project will prove as a quality investment for the town.

“I’m really excited about the plan we have and moving forward on it in the new year. I think it’s going to position our community well into the future,” says Bachrach.

He says the two projects that stick out from 2016 include Chandler Park soccer field upgrades and sidewalk building investments throughout town.

As for the infamous sidewalk to nowhere, Bachrach says a lowered threshold triggering the bylaw that has business paying for off sight works is a move he says council has taken to ease the the burden on small businesses.

And with the alpine themed sign bylaw rolling out this year, Bachrach remains proud of the aesthetic look of downtown Smithers. Council spent the year working out kinks and clearing up the wording and content of the bylaw. Bachrach says they’ll be looking at launching a new grant writing process for businesses in the new year cutting costs by up to 50 per cent to write grants for an alpine sign.

Bachrach is also happy to see some action on a transportation plan to increase safety along highway 16, and a transit service between Moricetown set to launch in the new year.

“This is something that Smithers council has been working on for four years, and is much needed in light of the recent cuts to Greyhound and the number of people out hitchhiking on the highway.”