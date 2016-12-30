Breaking through musical boundaries, receiving a nomination for a Grammy award and playing Canada Day Parliament on the Hill, Smithers based Latin artist Alex Cuba looks back on 2016 with amazement and success.

Spending much of the year touring across the country and parts of Asia, Cuba has enjoyed the spotlight.

“It was a pretty successful year. I would have to try pretty hard to top that,” says Cuba from the Smithers airport en route to headline the Victoria New Year celebration highlighting Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday.

Cuba also garnered national attention this year with a piano flown up Hudson Bay Mountain for a musical jam session, something the Smithers community organized.

For 2017, he’s anticipating the release of a new album and a documentary filming him playing music in a bus across his home country of Cuba.

“So the music that has been recorded in the documentary goes beyond what people’s expectations of what Cuban music is.”

Cuba blames part of his success on the ability to take risks in the music industry and even travelling to Canada and eventually Smithers.

This year he was able to record some of his music in the French and Wit’suwit’en languages enjoying a limelight that’s made Smithers a little brighter on the map.