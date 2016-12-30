With 48 bear cub rescues throughout 2016, the Northern Lights Wildlife Society just outside of Smithers has broken records this year.

Angelika Langen with the rehabilitation centre can’t exactly say why they’ve seen such an influx of bear cubs.

“I think it’s just a combination of bad food in some areas and more awareness of the public and conservation officers that rehabilitation is a viable option.”

Langen says human impacts are likely the leading cause for bears and animal injury with vehicular accidents topping the list.

With four cubs passing away this year, Langen says a main challenge for 2017 will be returning the remaining 43 black bears and one grizzly rescued from across the provenience to the wild.