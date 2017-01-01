British Columbians have an abundance of options if they wish to quit smoking in 2017.

Nancy Viney with Northern Health says for those who want to reduce cravings, they have just the trick.

“The BC Smoking Sensation program is available where you can get free nicotine replacement therapy such as nicotine patches, gum, en-hailers or lozenges for 12 weeks to help you reduce the cravings while your changing the behaviours.”

The road to quitting usually starts in two places according to Viney.

“Eating a healthy diet, becoming more active and that helps manage cravings so it decreases the stress of quitting. Sometimes when you get more physically active you have less cravings and you’ll be able to function better when you’re not smoking.”

A ‘Quit-Now’ coach is also around 24/7 for free professional help.