Todd Doherty is grateful for his first full year as the Conservative MP for Cariboo-Prince George and getting the chance to be his community’s representative in our nation’s capital.

One accomplishment he’s personally proud of is introducing a bill to help first responders and military veterans fight post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“If I’m most proud of anything, it’s how we’re helping lend that voice, helping break that stigma, so that people can come forward and say they’re hurting and they’re in need of help so they’re not suffering silently.”

Bill C-211 will be up for a second reading in the House of Commons in February.

Doherty also says 2017 is bound to be a big, transitional season for the official opposition as well as the entire country.

He believes talks on the Softwood Lumber Agreement with the United States and China, Canada’s top two export partners, could get worse if all the eggs are in one basket.

“We expanded the trade opportunities with other markets so that we are not so dependent on one area. It’s so important that we open up these markets for our producers so that we’re not so dependent on one single market.”

Doherty is also one of the critics for the Asia-Pacific Gateway, which he says will play a factor in attempting to better relations with other agreements with our nation’s trading partners.

Despite the challenges on the horizon, the main focus of Doherty’s agenda for the new year is to serve his communities and bringing their voice to Parliament Hill.

“I think we’re making a real difference; I think our voice is being heard in Ottawa; we may not be the loudest, but we’re the most feistiest voice there with respect to all 338 members of parliament.”

He also thinks the leadership race for the Tories is getting heated with the amount of people wanting to run for the top position, which will be voted for in May.