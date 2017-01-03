The first Smithers baby of the New Year was born January 1st at 7:15 a.m. at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

William Norman Anthony Maier weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces and is the first child of mom Genevieve Michiel and father Kris Maier of Smithers.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region was delivered at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, at 1:55 a.m. January 1, 2017.

And provincially, The first baby was delivered at BC Women’s Hospital at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017.