The Gitwangak Education Society has filed a judicial review application in Federal Court to resist the Band Council’s alleged takeover of the Gitwangak Elementary School.

A press release says the application was filed on the 20th of December, 2016.

Before the new year, a protest and occupation was held at the Gitwangak Band office by several members including Hereditary Chief Ska’yan.(Anita Davis)

She spent much of the holiday looking to evict the band pushing for an independent audit and immediate by-election.

“The band, the band manager, and the co-managers have done wrong…we, the community, are all concerned if we lose that school to the control of outsiders, we then will lose our language,” says Ska’yan, who’s worried the indigenous language immersion program could be adversely affected by a band ‘take over.’

The Gitwangak Education Society says that the band will be taking over operations of the elementary school after the Christmas holidays. The society also claims members are concerned specialized programming aimed at preserving culture and language could be compromised with funds diverted.

The Moose has reached out to the Band Council for comment and will have more information soon.