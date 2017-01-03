The Gitwangak Education Society has filed a judicial review application in Federal Court to resist the Band Council’s alleged takeover of the Gitwangak Elementary School.

A press release says the application was filed on the 20th of December, 2016.

A protest and occupation is ongoing at the Gitwangak Band office where several members, including Hereditary Chief Ska’yan(Anita Davis), are looking to evict the band pushing for an independent audit and immediate by-election.

“The band, the band manager, and the co-managers have done wrong…we, the community, are all concerned if we lose that school to the control of outsiders, we then will lose our language,” says Ska’yan, who’s worried the indigenous language immersion program could be adversely affected by a band ‘take over.’

The Gitwangak Education Society are concerned specialized programming aimed at preserving culture and language could be compromised with any diversion of funds.

Davis wants the band to sign an interim agreement to keep the school functioning under its current leadership, and will end the occupation of the band office once the band manager is terminated.

The Moose has reached out to the Band Council for comment and will have more information soon.