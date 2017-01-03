Worksafe BC has raised concerns over the Canfor sawmill in Houston not reporting a fire to the agency just after 1 a.m. today that was caused by a welding incident, according to Communications Director Scott McCloy.

“Three maintenance workers on site were able to fight the fire and extinguish the flames before the fire department arrived,” says McCloy. “Our concern is that Worksafe BC was not informed at the time.”

McCloy says Canfor will now be responsible for a preliminary investigation. He says one person was taken to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Houston Fire Chief Jim Daigneault says the fire was small resulting in no significant injuries.

Daignealt says they arrived on scene at about 1:55 a.m.