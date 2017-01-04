Smithers council is looking to purchase a Portland Loo outdoor bathroom for Bovill Square after a vote at this week’s Finance Committee meeting.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the Portland Loo, that will cost an estimated 190 thousand dollars, will fill a need downtown.

“It’s not just an investment at Bovill Square, it’s an investment in our downtown. One thing that’s been highlighted over the years is the need for washrooms in our downtown,” says Bachrach.

“The thing that sold me on the Portland Loo is the fact that it’s such a proven design, and cities across North America are finding that it’s a great option.”

The Portland Loo will be graffiti and vandal proof, won’t require heating in the winter and is designed with a small footprint for real estate.

Council is also working on a five financial plan including service costs like water, sewer and sidewalks including a gravel pathway connecting the ‘sidewalk to nowhere’ costing an estimated 90 thousand dollars.