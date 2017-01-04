AltaGas Limited will proceed with construction on a Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal Project after making a final investment decision this week.

Construction is planned early this year on what is expected to be the first propane export facility on Canada’s west coast.

The terminal will be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year with an estimated construction cost of $500 million.

AltaGas estimates around 250 jobs will be needed for construction with 40 to 50 permanent jobs created.

Propane from British Columbia and Alberta natural gas producers will be transported to the Facility using the existing CN rail network. It is estimated that the proposed Facility will offload approximately 50 to 60 rail cars per day and deliver by marine transport 20 to 30 cargos of propane per year to market.

The company is still negotiating with First Nations communities where the project is located near Prince Rupert.