Seabrige Gold’s plans for exploration into the Iskut project 110 kilometres north of Stewart will continue throughout 2017.

The plan was to complete 3 thousand metres of core drilling in 2016.

Vice President of Environmental Affairs Brent Murphy says they’ll be looking for what the results are.

“There’s high potential there from a geological point of view, and…we’re moving forward with clean-up of the historical Bronson air strip debris material and the Johnny Mountain mine site,” says Murphy.

Muphy says before any mining projects can start they’ll need an investment partner along with engagement with the Tahltan First Nation and BC regulatory officials.

“These things do take time. I think you can consider this year’s program successful as its helped develop a geological model for next year.”

Seabridge says the ‘property consists of a contiguous block of 100 BC Mineral Claims, 2 Mineral Leases and 13 Crown Grants covering 29,436 hectares (294 km2) situated in the Liard Mining Division.’

Seabridge obtained the project after the acquisition of SnipGold Corp. in June, 2016.