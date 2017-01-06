A survey asking Burns Lake Band members if they support LNG is being circulated over the next few weeks before a Provincial Pipeline Benefits Agreement is ratified.

The Burns Lake Band would receive 209 thousand dollars in annual dividends from the 10 million dollar agreement once the Coastal Gas Link project is operational.

“Gas has got to be flowing through it before we see any benefits from the agreement,” says Chief Dan George.

He says their Pathway Forward Agreement through the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council will fetch a lot more, including deals with forestry, social and cultural training among other ongoing negotiations with the province.

“It’s about rights and title by agreement and not by court cases,” says George.

He says the agreement, as outlined in the survey, represents a ‘drop in the bucket’ compared to other deals being negotiated, including directly with the proponent Coastal Gas Link.

With gas prices in a glut, and investment decisions far from being announced, George says he’s not keeping his ‘eggs in one basket’ with LNG and is moving forward with other projects that will economically develop the band. That includes plans to open a hotel in the coming weeks costing around 8 million dollars.

George says the survey distributed by email before Christmas asks members three questions:

What heats your home?

Do you support LNG?

If not, why?

He says the answers will be factored into a decision on ratifying the PBA.

Band Member Jean Sam says the question, ‘what heats your home,’ is leading. She says there’s also been a lack of transparency with no set council meeting dates.

George maintains there’s been community meetings about the project and subsequent agreements.