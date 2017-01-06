The United States International Trades Commission says they’re continuing an investigation into Canadian trade practices after discovering an ‘injury.’

BC’s Forests Minister Steve Thomson said in a release our number one export partner is alleging unfair trades between our two nations, specifically to softwood lumber producers.

NEW: Canada/U.S. softwood lumber trade dispute, https://t.co/pDmskVrRtZ — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 6, 2017

Conservative MP for Cariboo-Prince George Todd Doherty says the Federal Liberals need to have a plan of action when trade scenarios shift abruptly.

“Their answer is spend, spend, spend; you got to have a sound plan that takes and scan all different weaknesses and opportunities. It’s got to be able to protect Canadian interests.”

He says the stoppage of softwood lumber trades will throw a wrench into small and medium-sized producers.

“It’s going to be harder for our producers to compete, and that’s going to impact our friends and our families that depend on softwood lumber to put food on their table.”

Doherty is also speaking up about President-Elect Donald Trump’s hiring of Robert Lighthizer as the new US Trade Representative.

He believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hasn’t done anything to improve relations with our southern neighbours on the subject of softwood lumber, and hopes to continue to move talks forward.

“We need to make sure that we’re doing everything to protect Canadian jobs, create an environment that shows the right opportunities for people to invest, and create jobs here in Canada so that our producers can compete.”

The BC Government says these allegations have previously been proven false before NAFTA tribunals and they will continue to fight for the forest sector.