With AltaGas giving their Ridley Island Propane Export Facility the green light this week, Skeena Bulkley-Valley MP Nathan Cullen welcomes the anticipated economic activity.

“It’s really encouraging to see a sound development project given a positive investment decision in the Northwest,” said Cullen.

Construction is expected to start early this year on the first of its kind propane export facility on Canada’s west coast.

“The siting for the project on Ridley Island is suitable for this type of development and it will put the Northwest on the map as the first propane export terminal on the west coast of Canada.”

Cullen is hopeful the project brings economic and employment opportunities for residents across the northwest and province.

The proposed propane export terminal will provide 250 construction jobs and 40-50 permanent placements once built.