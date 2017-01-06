The College of New Caledonia has made some changes to their board of directors with Robert Doney assuming the position as acting board chair.

He will be taking the position effective immediately as of today replacing Chair Jason Fisher, whose term as a member of the Board expired Dec. 31

“We are all very sorry to see Jason leave,” said Doney. “During his time on the board, he has made significant contributions and his leadership has been greatly appreciated.”

Fisher left the position due to professional demands stemming from his work in the wood industry.

In addition, the College of New Caledonia is pleased to welcome Gil Malfair to the Board of Governors. He was appointed to his first term on the Board December 14, 2016.