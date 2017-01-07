The BC government is saying those living outside in the cold will be able to find a place to stay.

This winter, the province has implemented 540 additional temporary shelter spaces in 16 communities, including one in Smithers.

Rich Coleman, Deputy Premier and Minister of Housing, says most of these shelters are open 24/7 and provide three meals a day.

“We are also spending $1.6 million to support over 1,000 emergency shelter spaces throughout the province that are activated when local communities issue an extreme weather alert. The average capacity for these shelters is about 60%.”

He adds emergency shelter operators have said no one will be turned away if they need a warm place to sleep.

“Including the permanent, year-round shelter beds in BC, there are more than 3,700 shelter spaces available in communities throughout the province.”

Coleman says the government will continue to work with community partners in providing as much shelter as possible.