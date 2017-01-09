Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach wants the town to keep residents up to date on current air quality advisories via the town website.

He says it will help curtail wood stove burning, something that’s prohibited in town limits during an air quality advisory unless it’s the sole source of heat.

Bachrach says the idea stems from some people not knowing that an advisory is on, especially with some lasting less than 24 hours.

“We do have a bylaw, and there’s potential for enforcement down the road. But, I think just letting folks know about it it a good first step…I have a lot of faith in people in our community and their concern for their neighbors’ health,” says Bachrach.

Along with the advisory, Bachrach wants to see a feed of accurate Ministry of Environment air quality data added to the town website.

Part of the recommendation he’s planning to introduce at tomorrow night’s meeting will look to list the town as a partner on advisories along with the BC Ministry of Environment and Northern Health.

For a list of current Air Quality Advisories visit bcairquality.ca

Council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.