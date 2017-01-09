Smithers council will meet tomorrow(TUES) looking to adopt a few bylaws.

A bylaw for off-street parking exemptions for business along the downtown corridor will be up for adoption.

It will include restaurant, retail, and residential uses in the zone between Railway Avenue and Highway 16.

Another bylaw up for adoption will increase non metered commercial water rates by 10 per cent each year for three years – the idea is to encourage businesses to hook up to a water meter.

Council will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

check out the agenda