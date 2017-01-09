School District 54 will look at how their portion of some provincial money will be spent following last week’s announcement.

50 million dollars will be used to hire 1100 new teachers across the province with Education Minister Mike Bernier calling it a step forward in negotiations towards a new collective agreement.

Superintendent Chris Van der Mark says the funding will help some teachers despite the district’s recent enrollment decline.

“But certainly there are some areas where there will be some pressure points and we can do some things to support the workload of teachers,” says Van der Mark.

He says they still have to calculate how much money they’ll be receiving.

The province says the money can be put towards recruitment and mentor programs and upgrading existing teacher qualifications.