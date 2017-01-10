The Bulkley Valley Hospice Society has scheduled workshops next month for those of age to draw up an advanced care plan.

Volunteer with the hospice Sheila Peters says it helps people prepare for the unexpected.

“you can think about the end of life, but if something sudden happens that requires serious medical attention, you want to have thought about it at least,” says Peters. “And you also want your family to know what your wishes are for you so they don’t have to guess for you.”

BC Government legislation allows people to create a formal record of their wishes regarding future medical care if they’re not able to care for themselves.

Next month’s workshops at the Healthy Living Centre on February 2nd at noon and 9th at 7 p.m. in Smithers will help outline the process.