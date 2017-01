Staying warm this winter is becoming more and more expensive, so BC Hydro is trying to help you out with your bills.

The company now has a Winter Payment Plan, which gives you the choice to spread bill payments over six months.

The winter billing period runs from December 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017.

The company is seeing record-setting consumption levels this year. Just last week, a 10-year-old peak electricity demand record was broken.

To participate in this you can call BC Hydro.