To help stimulate downtown development, Smithers council adopted a parking exemption bylaw for downtown businesses.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says with business able to cut parking costs, it will provide incentive for investments.

“What council has done is tip the balance in favor of more development downtown…that we want to see more density, we want to see vacant properties develop,” says Bachrach.

One of the ‘risks’ discussed at council was the worry that parking could run out downtown, attracting less out of town traffic, giving an upper-hand to big box parking lots outside the downtown core.

Bachrach says to help offset parking and increase supply, council is investing in 47 off street parking spaces on first Ave.

The off street parking exemption bylaw will be available for restaurant, retail, and residential uses in the zone between Railway Avenue and Highway 16.