The Town of Smithers wants to make sure their alpine theme sign bylaw is properly enforced following the denial of the No Frills variance application for a sandwich board sign.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says council wants staff to ‘reasonably’ remove signs that don’t conform to the bylaw while businesses wait for a variance.

“People should apply first, then build after their application is approved,” says Bachrach.

Council is concerned that some businesses could cheat the rules by building nonconforming signs while waiting for approval.