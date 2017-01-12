The Moricetown Band will be discussing a possible re-vote on the Coastal Gas Link LNG pipeline and if a referendum is in order.

In July, the band voted down any agreement with the proponent considering potential social, environmental and rights and title impacts.

The company is proposing the pipeline development in Wet’suwet’en territory carrying natural gas 670 kilometres to a facility in the Douglas Channel near Kitimat.

With regulatory approval, the project is waiting on a final investment decision with its shareholders.

Tonight’s 5 O’clock meeting at the Moricetown Multiplex will also review the process for dealing with community concerns.