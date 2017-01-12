To help pay for the $8.17 million Airport Modernization Project, Smithers council is looking to get some Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Gas Tax money.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says with the airport servicing the region, it only makes sense.

“When there are facilities that benefit the broader community beyond the municipal boundaries, it’s wonderful if we can share on the costs,” says Bachrach. “See it as a regional amenity, and not just a Smithers thing.”

Councillor Frank Wray raised concerns that using regional district gas tax funding might not be a fair approach.

The grant council is looking for could be worth up to $400,000.