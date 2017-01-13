To help reduce harmful emissions from wood stoves, the Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society is launching a wood stove exchange.

The 250 dollar rebate is available for the first 20 people across the BVL that prove they dumped their old wood stove for a cleaner source of heat.

Wood Stove Exchange Programmer Sue Brookes says getting an EPA certified stove makes a big difference.

“The fires burn a lot hotter and some of them have catalytic converters so there’s less particulate coming out of the chimney,” says Brookes. She also encourages using dry wood to cut down on emissions.

Brookes says sometimes there’s so much particulate in the air ‘in Smithers and the whole valley, we’re experiencing respiratory problems…and we’re having so many bad air quality days.”

The BVLD Airshed Management society is working with an $8,700 grant this year for education and advertising, and have plans to partner with the Town of Smithers and regional district to acquire more funding.

To apply for the rebate contact Sue Brookes at (250) 877-8739 or email coordinator@cleanairplan.ca