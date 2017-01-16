Plans for a trail between Telkwa and Smithers are moving along after the Cycle 16 Trail Society recently received 15 thousand dollars from the Rotary Club.

Janet Harris with the society says they can now start with a feasibility study to identify costs.

“It will also delineate where the trail will go,” and what land the trail will be using along the highway, says Harris. “We’ve formulated a bit of plan ourselves, but now we’re bringing in the experts to do their work.”

She says the study will likely wrap up in the coming months.

Harris says they’ll also be on a membership blitz to help stimulate community support for the next phase of the project.

The Ministry of Transportation has been showing further support following the endorsement of the Rotary Club, says Harris.

The plan is to make the paved trail between the two communities for cyclists and walkers alike.