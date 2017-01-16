The Telkwa community will be celebrating their re-built skating rink next month.

Mayor Darcy Repen says keeping the rink in good nick helps keep people on the ice and active in the village.

“We don’t have indoor rinks or swimming pools in our community…this is our hub,” says Repen. “And the benefit of redoing that surface for summer use as well…and as we talk about the future and the possibility of putting a roof over it.”

A $90,000 grant through the regional district was able to refurbish the rink. Repen says the costs, once tallied, could sit at around $105,000 with around $16,000 coming from a village reserve.

“We basically tore out the old one and re-built this new facility with new concrete, and boards.”

The rink’s face-lift includes scenes of the village on the boards painted by local students.

The Grand Opening for the Joseph Dokrill Rink will be Saturday Feb 4th