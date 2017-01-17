Billabong Road and Bridge Maintenance are advising motorists to use extreme caution today on the roads.

Several vehicle incidences have been reported today throughout the Kispiox, Hazelton, Moricetown and Smithers area.

Billabong says despite sanding and salting efforts roads remain slippery due to rain on compact snow.

They say they’re aware of rural road conditions and are attempting to improve traction.

However, that may not have an impact until the periodic showers stop completely.

Highway 35 south of Burns Lake has reopened following an indecent with a jack knifed logging truck.