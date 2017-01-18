A 75-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after his van struck a tree yesterday(TUES)afternoon on Highway 16 near Babine Lake Road, east of Smithers.

Police say he was the sole occupant of the Dodge Caravan that was travelling westbound before the vehicle drifted slowly off the road to the right

Police say a pre-existing medical condition my have been a factor in the single vehicle collision

In the last two days, Smithers RCMP have responded to four motor vehicle collisions, three of which resulted in no injuries